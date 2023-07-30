Open Menu

UAE Girl Guides Association Participates In 38th WAGGGS World Conference In Cyprus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) The UAE Girl Guides Association (UAEGGA) has participated in the 38th the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) World Conference, being held in Nicosia, Cyprus. Dr. Huda Al Matrooshi represented the UAE Girl Guides Association.

The conference discussed the future of scouting worldwide and ways to develop it and encourage girls to join it.

The conference sessions discussed the best practices from the various participating member organisations to discover the tools and resources needed to expand the Girl Guide and Girl Scout movement.

Maryam Muhammad Al Rumaithi, Vice President of the UAEGGA, said that the association's participation in this important international event stems from its keenness to take part in international forums that are concerned with girl scouts and guides and to learn about the experiences and expertise of the participating countries, which help develop scouting in the country.

