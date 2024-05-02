Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

Pakistan Navy and US Navy Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024 was held at Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd May, 2024) Pakistan Navy and US Navy Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024 was held at Karachi. The aim of the exercise was to enhance relations and interoperability between PN and USN through mutual exchange of professional experience and expertise in maritime domain.

In the three days long exercise, officers and personnel of United States Marine Corps, Coast Guards, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Diving, Legal, Naval Construction Force, Civil Affairs and Medical teams participated. During the exercise, multiple discussions and practical evolutions were conducted on professional topics of mutual interest.

Commander CTF-52, also called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast. During these interactions, matters of mutual interest in maritime domain were discussed.

Conduct of Exercise Inspired Union is a regular feature between Pakistan Navy and US Navy. The exercise is manifestation of strong bilateral military relations between PN and USN aimed at promoting safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region. Exercise proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills of participating personnel from both navies and learn from each other's experiences.