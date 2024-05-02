Open Menu

Joint Exercise Of Pakistan Navy, US Navy Held In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 11:44 AM

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

The aim of the exercise was to enhance relations and interoperability between Navies of Pakistan and the United States through mutual exchange of professional experience and expertise in maritime domain.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) joint bilateral exercise of Pakistan Navy and US Navy “Inspired Union 2024” was held in Karachi.

The aim of the exercise was to enhance relations and interoperability between Navies of Pakistan and the United States through mutual exchange of professional experience and expertise in maritime domain.

Officers and personnel of United States Marine Corps, Coast Guards, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Diving, Legal, Naval Construction Force, Civil Affairs and Medical teams participated in the drills.

During the exercise, multiple discussions and practical evolutions were conducted on professional topics of mutual interest.

Commander of CTF-52 also called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast during the exercise. Matters related to mutual interest in maritime domain were discussed in the meeting.

Conduct of Exercise “Inspired Union” is a regular feature between Pakistan Navy and US Navy.

The exercise is manifestation of strong bilateral military relations between Pakistan Navy and the US Navy aimed at promoting safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

The exercise also proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills of participating personnel from both navies and learn from each other’s experiences.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Exchange United States From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

13 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

17 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

17 hours ago
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

18 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

19 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

20 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

22 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan