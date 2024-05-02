Joint Exercise Of Pakistan Navy, US Navy Held In Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 11:44 AM
The aim of the exercise was to enhance relations and interoperability between Navies of Pakistan and the United States through mutual exchange of professional experience and expertise in maritime domain.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) joint bilateral exercise of Pakistan Navy and US Navy “Inspired Union 2024” was held in Karachi.
Officers and personnel of United States Marine Corps, Coast Guards, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Diving, Legal, Naval Construction Force, Civil Affairs and Medical teams participated in the drills.
During the exercise, multiple discussions and practical evolutions were conducted on professional topics of mutual interest.
Commander of CTF-52 also called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast during the exercise. Matters related to mutual interest in maritime domain were discussed in the meeting.
Conduct of Exercise “Inspired Union” is a regular feature between Pakistan Navy and US Navy.
The exercise is manifestation of strong bilateral military relations between Pakistan Navy and the US Navy aimed at promoting safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.
The exercise also proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills of participating personnel from both navies and learn from each other’s experiences.
