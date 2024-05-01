Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day With 'Talabat' Riders
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 01, 2024 | 10:46 PM
Dubai:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1 May, 2024)
As part of Dubai Police's celebration of International Workers' Day, the General Department of Human Rights held a special celebratory event to honour the hard work and efforts of the riders from the 'Talabat' delivery company in serving the community.
The event was witnessed by Brigadier Abdul Rahman Al Shaer, Deputy Director of the General Department of Human Rights, Colonel Saeed Al Heli, Acting Director of the Human Trafficking Crimes Monitoring Centre, Major Hamad Al Shamsi, Head of the Workers' Rights Section in the General Department of Human Rights, along with several Dubai Police officials and "Talabat" company riders and employees.
The celebration activities encompassed various events, including entertainment and sports competitions, informative lectures covering legal, criminal, and traffic rights, and Dubai Police's smart services.
The lectures also emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and precautions during rainy weather conditions and guiding how to handle such situations.
Furthermore, valuable prizes were presented to the riders as a gesture of appreciation.
Brigadier Abdul Rahman Al Shaer expressed that the event aligns with the Dubai Police's ongoing commitment to participate in various global occasions that enhance happiness levels and the quality of life, fostering positivity in communities and promoting values of solidarity and compassion.
He emphasized that the celebration of Talabat riders on this day is a testament to their invaluable role, contributions, and dedicated efforts in serving the community.
He highlighted that the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police consistently seeks to celebrate International Workers' Day as part of its annual community initiatives, with a particular focus on honouring workers and recognizing their pivotal role as essential contributors to the production process and partners in the development of Dubai and the UAE.
