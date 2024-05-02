- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in foreign countries
Pakistan Urges Int’l Community To Hold India Accountable For Espionage In Foreign Countries
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:21 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra says Pakistan has already presented concrete evidence of involvement of Indian agents in terror attacks inside Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) Pakistan urged the international community to hold India accountable for espionage in foreign countries that is in violation international law.
The call was made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to questions at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The Spokesperson said India's expanding spies’ network is a matter of concern for international community.
She said Pakistan has already presented concrete evidence of involvement of Indian agents in terror attacks inside Pakistan.
These are illegal acts in violation of international law and against the basic precepts of justice and due process.
Replying another question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan urges India to ensure peace along the Line of Control and desist from taking any action that may contribute to difficulties.
To a question regarding Pak-Iran bilateral ties, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will continue to strengthen cooperation with Iran and the two countries have mechanisms to discuss counter-terrorism and security matters to ensure peace along Pak-Iran border.
On Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Spokesperson said Indian brutalities could never quell the Kashmiri people's struggle and passion for freedom and India's illegal ceasing of their properties is also destined to meet similar failure.
About the Gaza situation, the Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's support to the Palestinian people and urged the United Nations Security Council to impose immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
She said Israeli actions are in breach of international law and undermine prospects for a two-state solution to the conflict.
She said Pakistan is deeply concerned over Israel's bellicose statements regarding Rafah and that any assault on Rafah would be unacceptable.
Recent Stories
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Yasin Malik hailed as the 'Nelson Mandela of Kashmir' for his tireless efforts towards peace: Chairm ..12 seconds ago
-
Commissioner expresses dismay over absence of BFC staff25 seconds ago
-
Biometric devices provided for attendance of FPC staff28 seconds ago
-
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS14 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 202416 minutes ago
-
U.S. Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass Leads Delegation to Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
One killed, 20 injured in landmine blasts in Balochistan20 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 654 meters on gas theft20 minutes ago
-
Two injured in road accident20 minutes ago
-
CDA accelerates efforts to address water shortage ahead of summer20 minutes ago
-
Abacus consulting delegation calls on Shaza Fatima40 minutes ago
-
Kalash Chilam Josh festival to kick off from May 1340 minutes ago