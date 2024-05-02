Open Menu

Pakistan Urges Int’l Community To Hold India Accountable For Espionage In Foreign Countries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:21 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) Pakistan urged the international community to hold India accountable for espionage in foreign countries that is in violation international law.

The call was made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to questions at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Spokesperson said India's expanding spies’ network is a matter of concern for international community.

She said Pakistan has already presented concrete evidence of involvement of Indian agents in terror attacks inside Pakistan.

These are illegal acts in violation of international law and against the basic precepts of justice and due process.

Replying another question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan urges India to ensure peace along the Line of Control and desist from taking any action that may contribute to difficulties.

To a question regarding Pak-Iran bilateral ties, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will continue to strengthen cooperation with Iran and the two countries have mechanisms to discuss counter-terrorism and security matters to ensure peace along Pak-Iran border.

On Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Spokesperson said Indian brutalities could never quell the Kashmiri people's struggle and passion for freedom and India's illegal ceasing of their properties is also destined to meet similar failure.

About the Gaza situation, the Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's support to the Palestinian people and urged the United Nations Security Council to impose immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

She said Israeli actions are in breach of international law and undermine prospects for a two-state solution to the conflict.

She said Pakistan is deeply concerned over Israel's bellicose statements regarding Rafah and that any assault on Rafah would be unacceptable.

