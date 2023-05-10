UrduPoint.com

UAE Global Leader In Luring Investors: Lebanese Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 12:45 AM

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) Amin Salam, the Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade, stated that the UAE has established itself as a global leader in luring investors from all over the world, as well as in achieving strong economic growth rates that have encouraged all Arab countries to follow suit.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi, the Lebanese minister said that Lebanon is significantly reliant on its long-standing commercial and economic ties with the UAE, which will surely contribute to the Lebanese economy's critical economic and trade balance.

He emphasised that new legislation that will be of an economic and reform nature and serve as significant incentives for foreign investors to come to Lebanon are currently being finalised.

