UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Harnessing All Human, Material Capacities To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic: Mansour Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to combat coronavirus pandemic: Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stated that the UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is harnessing all of its human and material capacities to combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, according to the highest international standards.

Sheikh Mansour made this statement during a meeting held via videoconferencing with Sultan Dahi Al Humairi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for the Support Services Sector and the Acting Chairman of the board of the Medical Office of the Ministry, and Hassan Ahmed Al Alkeem Al Zaabi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Director-General of the Medical Office, along with medical managers in hospitals participating in the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour reviewed the measures taken by relevant hospitals to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which are based on a unified medical system. He also listened to an explanation about the hospitals’ plans to continue providing medical services to non-coronavirus patients.

He then praised the efforts of the office and the hospitals that are part of the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, as well as their coordination with all national institutions in combatting coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Hassan Ahmed All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisal Edhi tests negative for Coronavirus

8 minutes ago

Math teacher-turned-freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo m ..

26 minutes ago

Shamma bint Sultan promotes female leadership in w ..

2 hours ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Multan

15 minutes ago

Academicians to enhance regional cooperation in po ..

15 minutes ago

Rs.1.95 bln disbursed in Faisalabad under Ehsaas p ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.