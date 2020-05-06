UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to combat coronavirus pandemic: Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stated that the UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is harnessing all of its human and material capacities to combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, according to the highest international standards.

Sheikh Mansour made this statement during a meeting held via videoconferencing with Sultan Dahi Al Humairi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for the Support Services Sector and the Acting Chairman of the board of the Medical Office of the Ministry, and Hassan Ahmed Al Alkeem Al Zaabi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Director-General of the Medical Office, along with medical managers in hospitals participating in the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour reviewed the measures taken by relevant hospitals to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which are based on a unified medical system. He also listened to an explanation about the hospitals’ plans to continue providing medical services to non-coronavirus patients.

He then praised the efforts of the office and the hospitals that are part of the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, as well as their coordination with all national institutions in combatting coronavirus.