UAE Health Authorities Launch National Drug Tracking System 'Tatmeen'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 2nd February, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE has launched the national drug tracking system "Tatmeen", the first platform in the region to track and trace pharmaceutical products.

The state-of-the-art platform was unveiled by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority during Arab Health 2023. "Tatmeen" provides electronic tracking services for medicines and medical products, and has been developed with technological partners to enhance the reliability of pharmaceutical supply chains.

The platform will enhance control over all medicines in the country by connecting Federal and local authorities, factories, distributors, pharmacies, and consumers in a seamless electronic network. The platform will also position the UAE as a recognised global innovator in medicine supply safety.

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, said that the "Tatmeen" platform is a top-tier national health project developed as part of the Ministry's digital transformation efforts and in line with the government's directives to digitise vital services.

The platform incorporates cutting-edge technologies and advanced equipment, offering comprehensive health and drug services to the public, and enabling the tracking of drug products throughout the entire supply chain on a single digital platform.

Ali Al Ajmi, Director of the Digital Health Department at the MoHAP, said that "Tatmeen" is an example of the future-oriented steps taken by health authorities to guarantee the quality and dependability of locally made and imported medicines. The platform adheres to the cutting-edge "GS1" digital sequencing standards, offering greater transparency and trust in the pharmaceutical industry. The platform tracks every step of a pharmaceutical product's journey, from origin to expiration date, by scanning a serial number and is accessible through its website or smart app, offering convenience and transparency in the pharmaceutical industry.

The "Tatmeen" platform has seen impressive results since its operational launch, including the tracking and tracing of 1.2 million drug packages across the UAE. The platform has a dedicated team of over 3,500 employees working to protect the medical supply chain and adhere to high health and safety standards. The platform has also trained 1,200 individuals and completed 250 training hours over the past two years, attracting 1,760 partners ready to collaborate and utilise its benefits.

The launch of "Tatmeen" in 2020 was a major milestone in the government's efforts to digitise vital projects and improve health services. The platform uses advanced technology to provide trustworthy information on medicines and ensure the safety of medical and pharmaceutical products.