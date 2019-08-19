UrduPoint.com
UAE Host To 223 Associations, NGOs And Takaful Funds: MOCD

Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) The Ministry of Community Development, MOCD, has announced that as of the end of 2018, there were 223 associations, non-profit organisations, NGOs, and social Takaful funds managed and supervised by the ministry.

The list comprises 185 associations, 17 Takaful funds and 21 NGOs registered in the ministry's database.

According to MOCD, the associations were divided across various groups, including 63 for public and cultural services, 34 professional associations, and 29 for the folk arts. Other associations include 23 concerned with humanitarian services, 15 community clubs, ten theatres and eight women’s associations. The registered associations are found across the seven Emirates, with Abu Dhabi totalling 70, followed by Dubai with 48 associations.

Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah had 28 and 15 registered associations, respectively. Fujairah had 15 such associations registered, while Ajman and Umm Al Qaiwain housed seven and five associations respectively.

Commenting on the statistics released, Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Development at MOCD, said that civil society organisations in the UAE play a prominent and tangible role in the advancement and development of society.

Tahlak added that the success of a nation is measured by the capacity of civil society to set up and implement developmental social programmes that benefit all community members.

