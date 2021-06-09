UAE-IAA to organise first-ever symposium on 'Benchmarking in Internal Audit'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) The UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE-IAA) will organise in Dubai on 24th June the first-ever symposium on "Benchmarking in Internal Audit" at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, with the CEOs, Cheif Auddit Executives (CAEs) and Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in attendance.

UAE-IAA is working towards elevating the standards of IA professionals through updating their knowledge especially in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digitisation, Robotics, Data Privacy, and Cyber Security.

Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of UAE-IAA that represents 45 percent of the total 7,000-plus Internal Auditors in the region, underlined the importance of the symposium’s topics that international experts will be addressing and how it will contribute to upgrade the professional skills and knowledge of internal auditors in the UAE and enhance its global reputation.

The one-day ‘physical’ event will provide seven CPE credits and there will be limited tables making participation by up to 10 organisations possible.