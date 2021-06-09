UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-IAA To Organise First-ever Symposium On 'Benchmarking In Internal Audit'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE-IAA to organise first-ever symposium on 'Benchmarking in Internal Audit'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) The UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE-IAA) will organise in Dubai on 24th June the first-ever symposium on "Benchmarking in Internal Audit" at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, with the CEOs, Cheif Auddit Executives (CAEs) and Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in attendance.

UAE-IAA is working towards elevating the standards of IA professionals through updating their knowledge especially in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digitisation, Robotics, Data Privacy, and Cyber Security.

Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of UAE-IAA that represents 45 percent of the total 7,000-plus Internal Auditors in the region, underlined the importance of the symposium’s topics that international experts will be addressing and how it will contribute to upgrade the professional skills and knowledge of internal auditors in the UAE and enhance its global reputation.

The one-day ‘physical’ event will provide seven CPE credits and there will be limited tables making participation by up to 10 organisations possible.

Related Topics

UAE Hotel Dubai June Event

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir says he respects Pakistan Army, apologiz ..

4 minutes ago

India Sees Less Than 100,000 COVID-19 Cases for 2n ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Travel Certificate Rollout Li ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Hear US Reaction on Cyber Security ..

3 minutes ago

Squash queen Nicol David 'thrilled' life story to ..

3 minutes ago

Another corona vaccination center set up at LCWU

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.