UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, Governor-General of Tuvalu, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Tuvalu and to Prime Minister Kausea Natano, on the occasion.