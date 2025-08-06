UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Independence Days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen, and President Luis Arce Catacora of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, on their country's Independence Days.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to Governor-General Allen and to President Catacora.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also dispatched similar messages to Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, on the occasion.