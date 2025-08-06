COP30 Announces Council On Climate Change Adaptation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM
SÃO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) President of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago announced the formal establishment of a council to engage with society and local authorities on solutions for climate change adaptation, according to Agência Brasil.
Corrêa do Lago reiterated that the issue of adaptation to climate change will be one of the main themes of COP30, which will take place in November in the Amazonian city of Belém, in the state of Pará.
“The adaptation council for COP30 includes several Brazilian figures who will support us in this dialogue with civil society and local authorities,” said Corrêa do Lago.
The ambassador spoke via teleconference at the event, which took place in São Paulo.
