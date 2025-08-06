Open Menu

OpenAI Launches Two New AI Models That Can Be Customised

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 10:15 AM

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

CALIFORNIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) ChatGPT maker OpenAI has launched two new "open" artificial intelligence (AI) models that can be customised and run locally on a laptop, the company said on Tuesday.

Dubbed "gpt-oss-120b" and "gpt-oss-20b," the two models are so-called "open-weight language models" which allow users to access the AI's parameters and customise them, in a departure from the company's ChatGPT bot, which is based on a "closed" model.

Such models are often used by companies who use the AI tailored to their needs on their own servers.

OpenAI did not say which data were used to train the new models.

GPT-oss-120b can run on a graphics card, while the slimmer GPT-oss-20b version can run on a laptop with 16 gigabytes of RAM, allowing OpenAI to offer its language models for a wider range of devices.

Like other text-generating AI tools, GPT-oss-120b and GPT-oss-20b are able to write code and research online when prompted.

