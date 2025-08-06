OpenAI Launches Two New AI Models That Can Be Customised
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 10:15 AM
CALIFORNIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) ChatGPT maker OpenAI has launched two new "open" artificial intelligence (AI) models that can be customised and run locally on a laptop, the company said on Tuesday.
Dubbed "gpt-oss-120b" and "gpt-oss-20b," the two models are so-called "open-weight language models" which allow users to access the AI's parameters and customise them, in a departure from the company's ChatGPT bot, which is based on a "closed" model.
Such models are often used by companies who use the AI tailored to their needs on their own servers.
OpenAI did not say which data were used to train the new models.
GPT-oss-120b can run on a graphics card, while the slimmer GPT-oss-20b version can run on a laptop with 16 gigabytes of RAM, allowing OpenAI to offer its language models for a wider range of devices.
Like other text-generating AI tools, GPT-oss-120b and GPT-oss-20b are able to write code and research online when prompted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
More Stories From Middle East
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record2 minutes ago
-
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised2 minutes ago
-
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA World Cup8 hours ago
-
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza9 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against escalation9 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes11 hours ago
-
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM11 hours ago
-
Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site achieves new record with two launches in five days11 hours ago
-
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen11 hours ago
-
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/2511 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 32 food trucks ..14 hours ago