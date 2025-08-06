Japan's Real Wages In June Fall 1.3%, Down For 6th Straight Month
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 10:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Japan's real wages in June fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier, marking the sixth straight monthly decline, Kyodo news reported, citing government data on Wednesday.
Nominal wages, or the average total monthly cash earnings per worker including base and overtime pay, rose 2.
5 percent to 511,210 Yen ($3,500), rising for the 42nd consecutive month, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said.
Average wages rose in the reporting month, supported by a 3.0 percent rise in special earnings, mainly reflecting bonuses, to 221,391 yen, although the pace slowed from the previous year's 7.8 percent gain.
