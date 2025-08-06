Open Menu

China Opens 128 Shipping Routes For Silk Road Maritime Transport

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

FUJIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) China had opened 128 shipping routes for the Silk Road Maritime Transport project by the end of July this year since it was launched in December 2018, according to data from Xiamen Customs.

The number of container ships that had sailed along the routes reached 20,293, with a total cargo throughput of 23.9196 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to China Central Television (CCTV).

The Silk Road Maritime Transport is a crucial international shipping service platform for China's Belt and Road cooperation.

The Port of Xiamen in eastern China's Fujian Province serves as a departure port for 61 Silk Road maritime routes.

