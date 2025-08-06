Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, has highlighted the UAE’s commitment to empowering youth as a fundamental pillar for building a prosperous and sustainable future.

Al Awar noted that the youth make up half of the workforce in the UAE labour market, which has recorded a 12 percent growth in its workforce and a 17 percent growth in total number of companies.

Furthermore, UAE citizens’ share of the workforce grew by 325 percent over the past three years since the launch of the Nafis programme, which reinforces the youth’s role in driving comprehensive economic growth, encouraging innovation, and supporting social cohesion – all of which is accomplished by empowering the youth, developing their capabilities, and enhancing their skills.

He added, during his participation at the head of a delegation from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the session on “Inclusive Growth, Job Creation and Youth Empowerment,” held as part of the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting in George, South Africa, that the UAE is committed to aligning education outputs with the evolving labour market needs.

Al Awar highlighted that this is being achieved by expanding investment in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), especially in priority sectors related to the economy of the future, where demand for talent is high. These include artificial intelligence (AI) and digital services, in addition to other sectors like health, education, business, and industry.

He went on to highlight the UAE’s outstanding experience, underlining a range of national initiatives that support this direction, including the National Youth Agenda 2031, the Industrialist Programme, and the Nafis programme.

Moreover, he shed light on the UAE’s experience in advancing entrepreneurship and strengthening digital readiness by allocating a dedicated fund for the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship and launching the “5,000 Digital Talents” initiative, designed to empower youth and prepare them to take the lead in the new economic era, which is centred on technology, sustainability, and innovation in various fields.

MoHRE’s participation at the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting also saw Minister Al Awar join another session on ‘Gender Equality in the Workforce’, where he asserted the UAE’s commitment to ensuring equality and justice, noting that legislation in the UAE prohibits all forms of gender-based discrimination in the workplace – including in promotions, training opportunities, etc. – and protects against gender-based violence.

Women today constitute 66 percent of the workforce in government entities in the UAE, with more than 30 percent of them holding leadership positions, Al Awar revealed, adding that the private sector witnessed a 21 percent growth in women’s participation in the labour market, with women working in skilled jobs accounting for 46 percent of the total female workforce in the private sector.

Minister Al Awar explained that the remarkable progress the UAE has made is clearly reflected in the country’s global rankings, which include first place in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region on the Gender Inequality Index of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), as well as the Women, Business, and the Law 2024 report issued by the World Bank, where the UAE scored 82.5 out of 100.

Founded in 1999, the G20 brings together the world’s major economies, which collectively represent 85 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.

It offers a key platform for international cooperation, policymaking, and setting global objectives and commitments, laying the foundation for global economic stability and economic development.