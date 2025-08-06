Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) The Dubai International Holy Quran Award, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has completed the preliminary judging phase for its 28th session (2026).

This year's competition saw 5,618 applications from Quran reciters in 105 countries worldwide, with 30 percent of those applications coming from female participants.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award announced the selection of 525 Quran reciters to advance to the second judging phase. The selected group, comprising 373 male and 152 female participants, was chosen following a preliminary evaluation of all applications and recorded recitations submitted between 1st and 31st July. The assessment, following strict and fair criteria, was based on Tajweed rules and overall performance quality.

The award highlighted the exceptional calibre of most applicants, with the most distinguished voices selected for the next round, which will consist of live video evaluations with the judging panel.

The significant number of participants and their impressive skills demonstrate the award's success in fulfilling its renewed vision: "In search of the most beautiful Quran recitation." This further solidifies the award's standing as a premier platform for recognising and honouring Quran reciters globally.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, emphasised the exceptional progress of the award's 28th session.

He noted that the initial judging phase results demonstrate the award's strengthened role in serving the Holy Quran and solidifying Dubai's position as a global hub for celebrating Quran memorisers and scholars from around the world.

Al Muhairi stated that this success is driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which focuses on expanding international participation and maximising the award's impact.

He added, “Key enhancements for the Dubai International Holy Quran Award’s 28th session have yielded significant results, including record international participation and a remarkable level of recitation proficiency among competitors. These enhancements include a substantial increase in prize money, now exceeding AED12 million, with a US$1 million prize for the top reciter in both male and female categories.

Crucially, this year marks the introduction of a dedicated female category, allowing women to compete for the prestigious award. Furthermore, direct individual applications are now accepted, alongside traditional nominations through countries or certified Islamic centres. These developments significantly elevate the Award's global stature and reach.”

Ibrahim Jassim Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, stated that the judging panel meticulously selected the most exceptional Quran reciters during the first round of judging.

All submitted recitations were rigorously evaluated based on mastery of Tajweed rules and overall performance quality. Consistent and precise criteria were applied to ensure a fair and impartial selection process, aligning with the Award's goal of promoting excellence in Quran recitation.

Al Mansouri highlighted the unprecedented talent displayed by participants from around the globe. Bangladesh led the way with 81 contestants advancing to the second phase, followed by Pakistan with 48 contestants, Indonesia with 45 contestants, Egypt with 35 contestants, India with 27 contestants, Libya with 24 contestants, the USA with 20 contestants and Mauritania and Yemen with 13 contestants each.

He emphasised the significance of the upcoming second phase, where contestants will be assessed during live video evaluations on their memorisation of the Quran, mastery of Tajweed, and overall performance quality. A distinguished panel of expert Quran scholars and judges will apply stringent and standardised criteria throughout this crucial stage.

The second phase of the competition will determine the finalists who will compete in Dubai during the second week of Ramadan.

For its 28th edition, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award has unveiled a new vision with a total prize value now exceeding AED12 million, with the top male and female reciters each receiving US$1 million, matching the increased prize for the Islamic Personality of the Year.

The enhanced vision also includes broader international participation, updated evaluation processes, and initiatives to elevate memorisation and performance standards.