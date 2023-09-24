Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Guinea-Bissau On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea-Bissau on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Umaro Cissoko Embalo of Guinea-Bissau on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Embalo and to the country's Prime Minister, Geraldo Martins, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Independence Guinea-Bissau Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with UN Secretary-General ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with UN Secretary-General in New York

3 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Abu Dhabi Chamber highlight catalysts of in ..

MoIAT, Abu Dhabi Chamber highlight catalysts of industrial growth

3 minutes ago
 Kanaf launches training programme for specialists ..

Kanaf launches training programme for specialists in interviewing child victims ..

3 minutes ago
 BEEAH Education, Ajman University partner to launc ..

BEEAH Education, Ajman University partner to launch sustainability competition

18 minutes ago
 RTA automates issuance of supplementary informatio ..

RTA automates issuance of supplementary information sign permits

33 minutes ago

Shamma bint Sultan launches ‘The Climate Tribe’ global platform for climate ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy delivers UAE&#039;s Statement at 7 ..

Reem Al Hashimy delivers UAE&#039;s Statement at 78th Session of UN General Asse ..

9 hours ago
 UAE publishes discussion paper on urgent threat of ..

UAE publishes discussion paper on urgent threat of global water scarcity

11 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and UAE delegation ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and UAE delegation continue their meetings to enh ..

13 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi underlines F2 d ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi underlines F2 dominance as battle for silver ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East