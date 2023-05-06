UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Extend Condolences To President Of Rwanda Over Floods Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, over the victims of the recent floods that hit the country, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Rwandan President.

