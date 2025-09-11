UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) GUATEMALA, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – Salem Rashed Alowais, UAE Ambassador to the United Mexican States, presented his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Guatemala to Dr. Bernardo Arévalo de Leon, President of Guatemala, at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura. The meeting was also attended by Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala.

Alowais conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Arévalo, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Guatemala.

For his part, President Arévalo conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders and his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

President Arévalo wished the ambassador success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations across various fields between the two countries, affirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Alowais expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Guatemala, highlighting his commitment to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors to contribute to consolidating ties between both nations.