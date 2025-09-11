Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Netanyahu’s Hostile Statements Against Qatar, Reaffirms Full Solidarity

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 07:15 PM

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms full solidarity

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the hostile statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the State of Qatar.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed that the security and stability of the State of Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, emphasising that any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework.

The Ministry further stressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the Israeli statements, which included future threats directed at Qatar, stressing that the continuation of such provocative and hostile rhetoric undermines prospects for stability and pushes the region towards extremely dangerous trajectories.

