Asia Cup 2025: Organizers Cut Ticket Prices For Pakistan-India Clash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:18 PM
Initially priced at AED 475, tickets are now available for AED 350
Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) The organizers of the Asia Cup have slashed ticket prices for the Pakistan-India encounter scheduled on September 14 in Dubai after demand remained below expectations.
Initially priced at AED 475, tickets are now available for AED 350.
Officials said that a large number of seats in the premium enclosures remain unsold, and efforts are being made to ensure maximum sales before the high-voltage clash.
