Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

Initially priced at AED 475, tickets are now available for AED 350

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) The organizers of the Asia Cup have slashed ticket prices for the Pakistan-India encounter scheduled on September 14 in Dubai after demand remained below expectations.

Officials said that a large number of seats in the premium enclosures remain unsold, and efforts are being made to ensure maximum sales before the high-voltage clash.