Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers Cut Ticket Prices For Pakistan-India  Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:18 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

Initially priced at AED 475, tickets are now available for AED 350

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) The organizers of the Asia Cup have slashed ticket prices for the Pakistan-India encounter scheduled on September 14 in Dubai after demand remained below expectations.

Initially priced at AED 475, tickets are now available for AED 350.

Officials said that a large number of seats in the premium enclosures remain unsold, and efforts are being made to ensure maximum sales before the high-voltage clash.

Related Topics

Dubai UAE Dirham September Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

4 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

7 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

22 minutes ago
 Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

1 hour ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

1 hour ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

2 hours ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

3 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports