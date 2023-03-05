UrduPoint.com

UAE, Oman Sign MoU To Boost Environmental Preservation Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2023) A UAE delegation, headed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, has concluded an official visit to Oman, during which ways of enhancing cooperation in fish farming, achieving net-zero targets, mangrove plantation and the UAE's preparations for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The visit culminated in the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment (MoCCAE) and Oman's Environment Authority, aimed at driving sustainable development and boosting cooperation in the various areas related to environmental protection.

Almheiri explained that the UAE seeks to encourage the implementation of eco-friendly solutions to address environmental challenges, in line with its hosting of COP28 and its efforts to push forward climate action locally and globally.

The visit included meetings with Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of Oman's Environment Authority, and Dr. Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources of Oman.

As per the MoU, the two sides will exchange research and studies, and conduct joint research in the fields of environmental preservation, enhancing air quality, biodiversity conservation, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), and preparing sustainable development progress reports.

Both sides will also exchange best practices and policies related to environmental conservation and reducing pollution.

The UAE delegation included several officials from the MoCCAE.

Related Topics

Exchange Water Agriculture UAE Oman Visit Progress Saud From Best

Recent Stories

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bowl first a ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 15 entities to showcase Sharjah&#039;s tourism sec ..

15 entities to showcase Sharjah&#039;s tourism sector to Europeans

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.