UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2023) A UAE delegation, headed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, has concluded an official visit to Oman, during which ways of enhancing cooperation in fish farming, achieving net-zero targets, mangrove plantation and the UAE's preparations for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The visit culminated in the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment (MoCCAE) and Oman's Environment Authority, aimed at driving sustainable development and boosting cooperation in the various areas related to environmental protection.

Almheiri explained that the UAE seeks to encourage the implementation of eco-friendly solutions to address environmental challenges, in line with its hosting of COP28 and its efforts to push forward climate action locally and globally.

The visit included meetings with Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of Oman's Environment Authority, and Dr. Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources of Oman.

As per the MoU, the two sides will exchange research and studies, and conduct joint research in the fields of environmental preservation, enhancing air quality, biodiversity conservation, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), and preparing sustainable development progress reports.

Both sides will also exchange best practices and policies related to environmental conservation and reducing pollution.

The UAE delegation included several officials from the MoCCAE.