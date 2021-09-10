UAE participates in 29th International Defence Industry Exhibition in Poland

KIELCE, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2021) A UAE delegation from the Ministry of Defence attended the launch of the 29th International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce, southern Poland.

Brigadier Eng. Khalifa Ali Al Kaabi, Head of the Executive Department for Defence Technology and Industries, Ministry of Defence, participated in the opening ceremony along with Poland’s Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak.

Brigadier Eng. Al Kaabi toured several pavilions and reviewed the latest defence technological innovations, weapons and systems.

He also met with several senior Polish officials and discussed ways of boosting bilateral defence cooperation and tackled a host of issues of mutual interest Nearly 400 exhibitors from around the world are showcasing military equipment ranging from helicopters, armoured vehicles, air-defence systems and communication systems to food-stuffs and medical supplies. The MSPO will be accompanied by conferences and seminars, including subjects like the consequences of the pandemic for the defence industry.