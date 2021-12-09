UrduPoint.com

UAE, Poland Join Forces To Strengthen Economic Cooperation, Boost Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) To intensify efforts in enhancing economic cooperation and boost exports internationally, Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE Federal export credit company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KUKE, the official Polish export credit agency.

The two state export credit agencies will collaborate in significantly reducing the payment risks associated with doing business not only in between the two countries but also in hundreds of other countries where their exporters are exporting to.

With this agreement, exporters based in the UAE and Poland will be empowered to protect their foreign receivables against commercial and political risks that could result in non-payment.

ECI and KUKE will join forces in supporting local businesses in the respective countries operating in steel and aluminium, ceramics, renewable energy, mechanical, and waste management with trade finance solutions that help them grow on a global scale. The partnership will also focus on boosting the growth of SMEs and mid-caps, and improving halal trade by leveraging on ECI’s Shariah-compliant finance solutions.

Commenting on this strategic alliance, Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, said: "Our collaboration with KUKE will strengthen the decade-long economic relations between the UAE and Poland through initiatives that will mutually support exporters and businesses communities in both countries.

This will also improve halal trade through our innovative Shariah-compliant trade credit solutions and help the SMEs scale their business globally."

Meanwhile, Janusz Władyczak, CEO of KUKE, said: "The bilateral trade between Poland and the UAE has seen remarkable growth in recent years, making the UAE the top trading partner of Poland in the middle East. For a long time, UAE has been the regional economic hub for our companies in the region, and by signing an agreement with Etihad Credit Insurance, we are taking this trade relationship to the next level. It will open up tremendous opportunities for businesses and traders functioning in a multitude of sectors in both countries to achieve significant growth."

Diplomatic ties between Poland and the United Arab Emirates began in 1989 and have grown in the last decade to evolve into a strategic partnership. The country is Poland’s key partner in the Arab world in terms of political dialogue and economic cooperation.

Data from the UAE Ministry of Economy shows that in 2020, the non-oil foreign trade between the United Arab Emirates and Poland reached AED 4.7 billion, in which re-exports rose 6.57 per cent to AED 248 million from AED 232.7 million in 2019.

Related Topics

World Exports Business UAE Company Alliance Poland United Arab Emirates Middle East Hub UAE Dirham 2019 2020 From Agreement Top Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

2 hours ago
 UN Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue, Its Expansion to N ..

UN Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue, Its Expansion to NATO to Defuse Tensions - Spoke ..

16 minutes ago
 Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to ..

Canada Will Not Send Diplomatic Representation to China Olympics - Trudeau

16 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

2 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 5 more positive cases for COVI ..

Balochistan reports 5 more positive cases for COVID-19

16 minutes ago
 SEZs to attract FDI, establish industrial units, c ..

SEZs to attract FDI, establish industrial units, create employment opportunities ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.