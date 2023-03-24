UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023

UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received a host of citizens and senior officials, who extended their warm greetings at the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

During the reception, which took place at Qasr Al Bateen Palace, the attendees prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The well-wishers were treated to an Iftar banquet hosted by the President of the UAE to mark the holy occasion.

Present at the banquet were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Member of the Abu Dhabi Exeucitve Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; along with a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, guests and UAE citizens.

