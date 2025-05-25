Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 May 2025
Arslan Farid Published May 25, 2025 | 08:55 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 May 2025 is 354,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 303,500. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 May 2025 is 354,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 303,500.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 324,472 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 278,206.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 354,000
|Rs 324,472
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 303,500
|Rs 278,206
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 30,350
|Rs 27,821
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World
Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 202526 minutes ago
-
LCCI assures full support for capacitor manufacturing industry11 hours ago
-
PCMEA celebrates 10 years of its services11 hours ago
-
Efforts on to resolve autoparts industry's problems: Haroon Akhtar12 hours ago
-
Pak-ASEAN friendship delegation condolences on demise of former Vietnam's President15 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.3,100 to Rs.354,100 per tola16 hours ago
-
Convener, Pak-Vietnam PFG, expresses grief over demise of former Vietnamese President16 hours ago
-
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue18 hours ago
-
Restrictive trade practices may attract Rs. 75 mln fine: CCP19 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 20251 day ago
-
PIA explores cooperation with Romania1 day ago