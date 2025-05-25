Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 May 2025

Arslan Farid Published May 25, 2025 | 08:55 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 May 2025 is 354,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 303,500. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 May 2025 is 354,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 303,500.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 324,472 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 278,206.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 354,000 Rs 324,472
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 303,500 Rs 278,206
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,350 Rs 27,821

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

26 minutes ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

7 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

8 hours ago
 Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

9 hours ago
 FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

9 hours ago
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

10 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

11 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

11 hours ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

11 hours ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

12 hours ago
 Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business