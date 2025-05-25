Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) SHARJAH, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Culture of Sharjah launched the 8th edition of the Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival on Friday. The event will continue until May 27.

In the presence of Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in the Government of Sharjah, the department organised the opening ceremony at the Dibba Al-Hisn Cultural Centre on Friday.

The Festival's general organiser, Aisha Al Hosani, revealed that five nations, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, Syria, and Morocco, will be participating in this year's event.

It includes dozens of authors, performers, directors, reviewers, and theatre groups.

Speaking to “Sharjah24”, Al Hosani noted that the festival includes various theatrical performances staged daily at the Dibba Al-Hisn Cultural Centre Theatre, along with specialised workshops on school theatre and practical discussion sessions for the plays.