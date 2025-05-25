NOAA Forecasts Above Average Hurricane Season In Atlantic Basin
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 01:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) WASHINGTON,25th May, 2025 (WAM) – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season predicts a 30% chance of a near-normal season, a 60% chance of an above-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
The agency is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms. Of those, 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes, including 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 178 kmh/111 mph or higher).
If the predictions are correct, this will be the tenth successive season with above average activity. An average season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
The season is expected to be above normal due to a confluence of factors. This includes continued ENSO-neutral conditions, warmer than average ocean temperatures, forecasts for weak wind shear, and the potential for higher activity from the West African Monsoon, a Primary starting point for Atlantic hurricanes.
All of these elements tend to favor tropical storm formation.
The higher-heat content provides more energy to fuel storm development, while weaker winds allow the storms to develop without disruption.
NOAA announced a number of new products and services to strengthen analysis and forecasts.
“NOAA and the National Weather Service are using the most advanced weather models and cutting-edge hurricane tracking systems to provide Americans with real-time storm forecasts and warnings,” said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. “With these models and forecasting tools, we have never been more prepared for hurricane season.”
Recent Stories
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World
Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China
Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries
More Stories From Middle East
-
NOAA forecasts above average hurricane season in Atlantic basin1 minute ago
-
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justic ..1 minute ago
-
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievements of UAE Armed Force ..46 minutes ago
-
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival1 hour ago
-
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of AI at Marrakesh Econ ..1 hour ago
-
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU2 hours ago
-
German defence minister does not rule out return of military draft2 hours ago
-
UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World3 hours ago
-
Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title3 hours ago
-
World Health Assembly adopts first-ever rare diseases resolution to underscore equity, inclusion3 hours ago
-
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship3 hours ago
-
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza4 hours ago