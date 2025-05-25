Open Menu

Military Sports Museum Inaugurated In Abu Dhabi, Showcasing History, Achievements Of UAE Armed Forces In Sports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 12:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the Military Sports Museum was inaugurated at the Military Sports education Centre in Abu Dhabi. The museum commemorates the history of sports within the Armed Forces and highlights its role in enhancing physical readiness and combat spirit.

The event included the honouring of several officers and non-commissioned officers who contributed to the advancement of military sports, in recognition of their dedication and service. Additionally, tributes were paid to late sports figures who left a commendable legacy in the field.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, the event patron, wrote a note in the guestbook, stating that the museum is an important addition to the register of military museums.

He emphasised that it will contribute to showcasing the military sports heritage, standing as a testament to the proud history of military athletic achievements, and serving as a living embodiment of the values of heroes who devoted their physical and mental strength to the elevation of the nation in general, and the Armed Forces in particular. It also serves as a source of inspiration for future generations.

