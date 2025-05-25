Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) LONDON, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – Jordan and Grenada officially signed a joint communiqué on Saturday to establish diplomatic relations, marking a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Jordan news Agency (Petra) reported.

The agreement aims to institutionalise collaboration in various sectors, particularly in political, economic, social, and cultural fields, to serve the mutual interests of both nations.

The communiqué was signed on behalf of their respective governments by Jordan’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Manar Dabbas, and Grenada’s high commissioner to the UK, Rachér Croney, during a ceremony held at the Jordanian Embassy in London.