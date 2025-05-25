UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) BAKU, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE national minifootball team suffered a 9-2 defeat against the Czech Republic this evening in their second Group 7 match at the Minifootball World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This loss leaves the UAE without any points, while the Czech team now holds a commanding 6 points.