CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the ADTD and the Committee of Cultural and Tourism Development in Chongqing Municipality, People's Republic of China.

The agreement was part of the China (Chongqing) - UAE Economic and Investment and Trade Promotion Conference, held under the theme “Shared Visions, Share Future.”

This step is part of a series of strategic agreements signed by the Government of Ajman with its counterpart in Chongqing Municipality, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and expanding partnership opportunities in multiple sectors, most notably tourism and culture. It reflects Ajman’s comprehensive vision aligned with the goals of Ajman Vision 2030, which aspires to build a diversified and sustainable economy rooted in innovation and global integration.

The memorandum aims to activate channels of tourism and cultural exchange; develop joint programmes and initiatives to boost the global competitiveness of both destinations; support high-impact initiatives in tourism promotion, product and service development; facilitate delegation exchanges and participation in specialised events.

All of these efforts contribute to creating an attractive environment for investors and visitors alike.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, stated that the signing of the MoU aligns with the leadership’s vision of engaging in global partnerships and exploring opportunities for integration with cities of significant tourism and cultural influence.

He said: “Through this agreement, we aim to strengthen cooperation with Chongqing Municipality in ways that serve both parties, contribute to the development of a sustainable tourism ecosystem, promote cultural understanding, and build long-term institutional relationships based on knowledge and experience exchange.”

He emphasised that the agreement represents a qualitative addition to the department’s international cooperation efforts and reiterated the department’s commitment to developing Ajman’s tourism sector according to global best practices, aligned with the emirate’s aspirations for a prosperous and open future.

This collaboration reflects the mutual keenness of both parties to deepen bonds of friendship and practical cooperation in areas of shared interest, particularly given China’s status as a strategic partner of the UAE across various sectors, with tourism, culture, and investment at the forefront.