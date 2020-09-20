UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Press: Abraham Accord Opens Up A New Era Of Economic Possibilities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:15 AM

UAE Press: Abraham Accord opens up a new era of economic possibilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) A UAE newspaper stated that the long-term socioeconomic benefits of UAE and Israel signing the historic Abraham Accord to normalise their relations will not only pave the way for new business and investment opportunities for both countries but also boost the foundations of sustainable economic development in the region.

"From energy, aviation, defence, cybersecurity and space science to technology, health care, food security, financial services and tourism, there are major opportunities for strategic cooperation in vital sectors that strongly support the UAE’s economic development agenda and its ongoing journey to diversify its economy from the dependence on oil to one of the world’s most advanced knowledge economies," said Gulf news in an editorial on Sunday.

"Aviation is one of the major sectors of focus", the paper pointed out, "with the launch of direct commercial flights between UAE and Israel expected to be just a matter of weeks away and world-class airlines such as Emirates and Etihad will serve as the springboard for UAE businesses to tap great opportunities in Israel."

It continued, "They will also connect tourists from Israel with warm Emirati hospitality and the window to a wider world with several new destinations. Direct flights will also offer UAE residents as well passengers from the wide global network of these airlines to visit some of the world’s oldest and holiest pilgrimage sites in Israel in a convenient way.

"Similarly, there are major convergences in the area of start-ups. Led by Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the UAE has quickly emerged as one of the world’s most attractive ecosystems for start-ups, with more than a third of start-ups in the middle East and North Africa based in the country.

"According to its economy ministry, the start-up and tech sector in Israel nicknamed the start-up nation makes up more than 40 percent of the country’s exports. The synergy between the two powerhouses in the technology sector is bound to generate lucrative opportunities."

The editorial went on to say that the benefits also go beyond commercial terms to offer hope for the entire humanity -- as the UAE and Israel engage in deep scientific cooperation to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

"A glimpse of the major scope of opportunities came from Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, who told the US-UAE Business Council last week that the UAE is looking at eight trade and economic agreements, including double taxation and a free-trade agreement with Israel, at a later stage," it added.

"The historic Abraham Accord will thus not only stimulate trade and investment cooperation between the UAE and Israeli governments but also generate new cash flows and robust business activities that will immediately benefit the diverse private sector in both countries, as well as the regional economies," the paper concluded.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Exports Business Israel UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Oil Visit Middle East Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 20, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates starlet Tadej Pogacar set to bec ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Feder ..

10 hours ago

Football: German Bundesliga results -- collated

9 hours ago

Liverpool seal swoop for Wolves forward Jota

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.