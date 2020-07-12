UAE Press: UAE shows the way in fight against pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) A UAE newspaper has noted that COVID-19 cases globally have more than doubled in the past six weeks, reaching 12 million on Friday, and several countries are struggling to cope with the dire situation.

"Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Sunday.

It added, "In such a background, the proactive measures taken by the UAE stand out as an exceptional model. The secret behind the UAE’s success lies in the accelerated mass testing it has initiated right from the beginning.

"Carrying out around four million COVID-19 tests in record time is no easy task but the UAE has achieved that."

The paper continued, "It’s not just that. Another two million tests in the next two months are being planned.

"The idea is to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

"The Cabinet approval for a decision to amend a number of Resolutions related to the identity and citizenship sector and resumption of work with several procedures and decisions adopted when the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread during the last period comes at a right time.

"This is aptly in conjunction with the return of most activities and government departments to work and support the continuity of business."

Highlighting the success of the healthcare sector’s ongoing efforts in the fight against COVID-19, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, has confirmed that all private healthcare facilities in the emirate are now ‘COVID-19 free’, the paper noted.

"All facilities pertaining to VPS Healthcare and NMC Healthcare in addition to Ain Al Khaleej Hospital in Al Ain are now completely free of COVID-19 cases and are set to continue provide a full range of healthcare services to patients," it explained.

The editorial went on to say that the new structure approved this week includes the closure of 50 percent of government services centres and their transformation into digital platforms within two years, and the mergers of around 50 percent of Federal authorities with other authorities or ministries, in addition to the appointments of new ministers of state and CEOs of specialised sectors.

"The leadership has taken note of the fact that the post-COVID-19 world requires more flexible and proactive governments that are capable of adapting, in addition to the need to ensure readiness, reassess national priorities, develop a comprehensive proactive approach that foresees the features of this era, and innovate solutions to address future challenges," it added.

"The UAE’s first respirator manufacturing facility, established in May in Al Ain with an annual output capacity of over 30 million units, has already secured orders until the end of 2020," it noted.

The paper observed, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have rightly showered praise on the efforts of the frontline medical teams and their dedication that strengthened the protection of the society and the health of its members.

"It is testing time for the global community. Across all walks of life, we are all being tested to the limit, as World Health Organisation, WHO, Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus points out."

"There is a need for constant vigil by everyone as even in countries that have achieved zero cases of COVID-19, or near zero cases, the disease has resurfaced," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.