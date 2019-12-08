UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

(@imziishan)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated that the UAE has prioritised the country’s youth and their empowerment.

During his speech at the United Ambassadors Model United Nations Conference, UA-MUNC, Al Zaabi noted that the UAE aims to reinforce values among youth and strengthen their sense of loyalty and devotion to their country.

Themed 'Global Cooperation to Address Modern Challenges: Technology, Social Justice, Human Rights, and Quality education as Prerequisites to Sustainable Global Development', UA-MUNC was hosted by the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the UN. The conference took place from the 27th of November to the 2nd of December 2019 at the UN Office in Geneva.

Al Zaabi expressed his pride at the appointment of a Minister of State for Youth Affairs in 2016 and the establishment of the Federal Youth Authority in 2018 with the aim of launching youth centres across the country to serve as hubs for their innovative ideas.

He also highlighted the ability of the UN system to involve youth in its activities and programmes and strengthen their aspirations.

At the end of his speech, he expressed his hope that the conference would provide youth with the necessary skills to understand how the international community operates.