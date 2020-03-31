UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHAP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2020 (WAM) - The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Tuesday, 53 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 664.

According to the Ministry, the identified cases were determined upon examining individuals who were in contact with previously confirmed cases, and did not adhere to social distancing rules. Others, were individuals who came from abroad, MoHAP added.

The newly identified cases belong to the follow nationalities: one individual each from Algeria, Lebanon, Pakistan, Iran, Kuwait, Switzerland, Turkey, the Philippines, Italy, France, and the United States, two individuals each from Egypt and Nepal, three individuals from the UK, four from the UAE, and 31 from India.

The MoHAP added that all the individuals are in a stable condition.

The Ministry also announced the death of another individual as a result of complications arising from COVID-19. The deceased was identified as a 67-year-old Asian national, who had chronic illnesses related to the heart, blood pressure, and diabetes.

This latest death brings the total number of the deceased to six, the Ministry added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and conveyed its best wishes for the recovery of all individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus.

MoHAP advised members of the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into ones elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources, and avoid spreading misinformation.