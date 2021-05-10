UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food supplies to Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The UAE today sent a plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food supplies to Afghanistan, as part of its initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Eisa Salem Aldhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, said, "The UAE has always stood with brotherly and friendly countries in all circumstances that require solidarity and cooperation.

In this regard, the UAE today sent a plane carrying food supplies to Afghanistan to support families in need during this holy month."

He added, "The UAE sent two planes carrying 7.2 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Afghanistan to support approximately 7,000 medical personnel as they work to contain the virus."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 2,000 metric tonnes of assistance to 135 countries, supporting more than 2 million medical professionals in the process.