UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Plane Carrying 37 Metric Tonnes Of Food Supplies To Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food supplies to Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The UAE today sent a plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food supplies to Afghanistan, as part of its initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Eisa Salem Aldhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, said, "The UAE has always stood with brotherly and friendly countries in all circumstances that require solidarity and cooperation.

In this regard, the UAE today sent a plane carrying food supplies to Afghanistan to support families in need during this holy month."

He added, "The UAE sent two planes carrying 7.2 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Afghanistan to support approximately 7,000 medical personnel as they work to contain the virus."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 2,000 metric tonnes of assistance to 135 countries, supporting more than 2 million medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

Afghanistan UAE Salem All Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.