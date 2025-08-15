- Home
- Middle East
- UAE, Senegal strengthen partnership on water investment in Africa ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference
UAE, Senegal Strengthen Partnership On Water Investment In Africa Ahead Of 2026 UN Water Conference
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 01:15 PM
CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Today at the Africa Water Investment Summit, the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Senegal, as co-hosts of the 2026 UN Water Conference, in partnership with AUDA-NEPAD, Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Global Water Partnership (GWP) and the Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC), co-hosted the high-level session “Financing Africa’s Water Future: Catalysing Investment and Partnerships on the Road to the 2026 UN Water Conference”.
From 13th to15th August, Heads of State, ministers, development finance institutions, private investors, project developers and civil society representatives convened in Cape Town to tackle the US$6.7 trillion investment gap to 2030 and the US$22.6 trillion gap to 2050 for climate-resilient water infrastructure globally.
Africa mobilises just $10–19 billion annually against its $30 billion target for water infrastructure, an opportunity for innovative financing models and public–private–philanthropic partnerships to bridge the gap.
Against this backdrop, and within the context of its G20 Presidency, South Africa hosted the AU-AIP Africa Water Investment Summit to mobilise climate-resilient water and sanitation investments that advance water security, economic growth, and sustainable development across the continent.
The summit represents a key milestone on the road to the 2026 UN Water Conference, following last months adoption of its six interactive dialogue themes, by consensus. The themes place a particular emphasis on “Investments for water: Financing, technology and innovation, and capacity building”, positioning the Summit in Cape Town as a critical input to the preparatory process.
The session started by the co-hosts highlighting the political will needed to accelerate water investments in Africa and globally.
Abdulla Balalaa, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said, “With all 193 Member States having just agreed last month, by consensus, on the themes for the 2026 UN Water Conference, the AU-AIP Africa Water Investment Summit comes at exactly the right moment. It is a vital platform to advance one of those priorities — ‘Investments for Water’ — by driving the financing, innovation, and partnerships needed to deliver results for Africa and the world.”
Setting the stage for Africa’s future prosperity, AUDA-NEPAD’s leader underscored water’s foundational role.
“Affordable and reliable water access is the foundation upon which Africa’s prosperity will be built,” said Nardos Bekele-Thomas, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD.
“At AUDA-NEPAD, we see every investment in water as an investment in health, stability, and economic growth. We continue building strong partnerships and unlocking innovative finance, to turn Africa’s vast demand and potential into tangible solutions that safeguard communities today and create sustainable futures for generations to come,” he added.
Participants then turned to four core themes, exploring concrete solutions:
• Showcasing scalable financing models such as blended finance, concessional loans and guarantees tailored for water infrastructure.
• Identifying policy, regulatory and technical barriers hindering private investment and exploring solutions to de-risk projects.
• Improving bankability and pipeline readiness through standardised metrics, data transparency and aggregation platforms.
• Shaping the “Investments for Water” theme for the 2026 UN Water Conference interactive dialogue on financing, technology and capacity-building.
Turning to the design of financing mechanisms, CIFF emphasised partnership with governments. “To close the water financing gap in Africa, it is essential that we design investment mechanisms alongside African governments,” said Richard Matikanya, Deputy Executive Director of CIFF Africa.
He added, “When national priorities shape the agenda from the outset, capital flows to the projects with the greatest need and the strongest local support. This is how we ensure lasting impact.”
Finally, Mercedes Vela Monserrate, CEO of GCFC, looked ahead to the 2026 UN Water Conference, saying, “GCFC is honoured to be supporting on the water finance track for the 2026 UN Water Conference.”
“In the lead-up to the Conference, we will translate today’s dialogue into actionable steps that mobilise private and philanthropic capital and deliver water solutions across Africa and other emerging markets,” he noted.
As part of their inclusive, transparent, and extensive consultation process, the UAE and Senegal also used this plenary session to gather stakeholder perspectives on tangible recommendations and deliverables to accelerate water investments in Africa, with the aim of showcasing these at the 2026 UN Water Conference.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium
RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25
High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities
Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, Senegal strengthen partnership on water investment in Africa ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference13 seconds ago
-
China's industrial output up 5.7% in July15 minutes ago
-
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine15 minutes ago
-
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 202545 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Liberation, National Da ..1 hour ago
-
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer2 hours ago
-
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing3 hours ago
-
Japan economy grows 1.0% in Q2 20254 hours ago
-
Israeli settlements in West Bank go against international law: UN10 hours ago
-
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium11 hours ago
-
RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/2512 hours ago
-
High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities13 hours ago