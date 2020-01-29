UrduPoint.com
UAE Sets New Guinness Record For 'world's Longest Handshake'

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The UAE entered the Guinness Book of World Records for holding the world's longest handshake today.

A human chain of 1,817 helped break the record during an event, titled "One World One Message" at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative was launched by the Abu Dhabi Police's Youth Council marking the first anniversary of the signing of the Fraternity Document during the historic visit of Pop Francis and Grand Imam of Al Zahar.

The event was held under the patronage of H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The Minister of Tolerance Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was in attendance and praised the wide participation of community members and institutions including university and school students, Emirati and resident families, as well as Federal and local bodies.

He also lauded Sheikha Fatima - also known as 'Mother of the Nation' - saying that she represents a role model of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity, pledging "to live up to her expectations in being open to others, establishing genuine dialogue with them, and seeking to speared peace, prosperity and human fraternity across the globe."

"We express our pride that the UAE follows the footsteps of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan: the man of peace and tolerance," he added.

