UAE, South Korea sign MoU on replacement of driving licenses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Interior recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the South Korean National Police Agency related to the replacement of driving licences issued by the two countries.

The signing of the MoU by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE, is due to the belief of their officials in the close relations between the two countries and their desire to facilitate the travel of holders of driving licenses issued by relevant official authorities during their stay in each others’ countries.

The signing was attended by Brigadier Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director-General of Licensing, Federal Vehicles and Drivers, Brigadier Mohammed Rashid Kashim Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Under-Secretary's Office, and several officials from the ministry, along with officials from the South Korean Embassy.

Lt. General Al Shafar highlighted the importance of the country’s relations with South Korea, which is an important partner of the UAE, adding that the MoU will help enhance their overall cooperation.

The MoU also affirms the deep ties between the two countries in many areas, especially security, and complements the security memorandum signed in 2016 by the two sides, Al Shafar added while wishing further progress and prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

Kwon thanked the ministry for the signing of the MoU, which will help enhance the cooperation between the two countries and facilitate the movement of their citizens. He also stressed the keenness of the South Korean National Police Agency to strengthen its security cooperation with the ministry.