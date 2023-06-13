UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of forest fires in Abai Region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Kazakhstan over the victims of forest fires in Abai Region, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the families of victims of this tragedy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.