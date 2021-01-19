UAE stocks gain AED21.5 bn as transactions cross one billion dirham mark

UrduPoint.com
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) UAE financial markets on Tuesday posted decent gains of around AED21.5 billion in market cap driven by the realty and banking blue chips amid increased transactions that crossed the one billion Dirham mark.

The upbeat sentiments saw ADX closing higher around 4 pct than the last session at 5,489 pts and Dubai's main stocks index edging up 1.

15 pct to 2,726 pts.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, FAB jumped 7.8 pct to AED15.10; ADCB to AED6.45; Aldar Properties to AED3.34; ADNOC Distribution to AED3.88 and ADQ to AED42.3.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties rose to AED4.06, with Emaar Malls edging up to AED1.94 and Aramex to AED4.41.

A total of 7,748 deals were conducted worth around AED1.04 bn over 358 mn shares in both bourses.

