UAE Strongly Condemns Terror Attack On Market In Sadr City, Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:15 PM

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in Sadr City, Iraq

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a busy market in Sadr City, east of Iraqi capital Baghdad.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

