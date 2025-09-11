UAE Team Emirates-XRG Clinch Giro Della Toscana Title In Italy
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 12:45 PM
PONTEDERA, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Isaac Del Toro produced a stunning ride to win the Giro della Toscana – Memorial Alfredo Martini in 4:25:38, adding another chapter to the UAE Team Emirates–XRG’s memorable season.
The young Mexican talent launched his decisive move on the Monte Serra climb, breaking free with around 27km remaining.
Despite fierce chasing behind, Del Toro held his advantage all the way to the finish line in Pontedera, sealing his fifth one-day victory of the year.
The 199.2 km race rolled over hilly Tuscan terrain before twice tackling the Monte Serra ascent. UAE Team Emirates–XRG rode attentively in the bunch, keeping Del Toro well protected. As the peloton hit the decisive slopes, Del Toro showed his strength by accelerating away, opening a gap that no rival could close.
