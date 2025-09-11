Open Menu

Gas Tanker Explosion In Mexico City Kills 3 People, Injures 70

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 11:00 AM

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) A gas tanker truck exploded and burned multiple vehicles under a Mexico City highway overpass Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 70 others.

The crash of the truck carrying more than 49,500 liters of gasoline on a major highway sent flames and smoke billowing over the south of the capital.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada called the explosion an “emergency” that burned nearly 30 vehicles and left 19 of those injured in grave condition, including the driver of the truck. Among those injured were a baby and a 2-year-old child.

Brugada said prosecutors were investigating, but it appeared that the truck exploded after it tipped over on the highway.

