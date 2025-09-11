Gas Tanker Explosion In Mexico City Kills 3 People, Injures 70
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 11:00 AM
MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) A gas tanker truck exploded and burned multiple vehicles under a Mexico City highway overpass Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 70 others.
The crash of the truck carrying more than 49,500 liters of gasoline on a major highway sent flames and smoke billowing over the south of the capital.
Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada called the explosion an “emergency” that burned nearly 30 vehicles and left 19 of those injured in grave condition, including the driver of the truck. Among those injured were a baby and a 2-year-old child.
Brugada said prosecutors were investigating, but it appeared that the truck exploded after it tipped over on the highway.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025
Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..
Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..
Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh
Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash
DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties
AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office
Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 702 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria32 minutes ago
-
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September2 hours ago
-
Multilateral development banks hit record $137 billion in climate finance last year9 hours ago
-
Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability principles during IGCF 20 ..11 hours ago
-
Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, private sector colla ..11 hours ago
-
WFP's school feeding programmes reach 23.5 million children in MENA11 hours ago
-
OPT Humanitarian Country Team demands ceasefire, protection from forced displacement12 hours ago
-
US highlights its priorities at 80th Session of UNGA12 hours ago
-
Experts discuss legal frameworks for AI, cybersecurity at IGCF 202513 hours ago
-
Finland discusses food, water security issues at IGCF 202513 hours ago
-
UAE’s Abdullah Jassim wins fourth stage of Salalah Tour13 hours ago