WFP's School Feeding Programmes Reach 23.5 Million Children In MENA
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 11:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) CAIRO,10th September, 2025 (WAM) – Children benefiting from national school meal programmes across the middle East and North Africa (MENA) increased by 22% in the past two years alone, despite conflict, economic downturn and the region’s complex humanitarian landscape.
Now reaching 23.5 million children, these programmes are emerging as a strategic investment in education, nutrition, and economic development, according to the latest edition of the State of School Feeding Worldwide, a flagship biennial report released today by the United Nations World food Programme (WFP).
“WFP is proud to partner with MENA governments who are demonstrating visionary leadership by leveraging school meals as a tool for both human and economic development,” said WFP Regional Director for MENA and Eastern Europe Samer Abdeljaber. "These programmes are vital in a region grappling with economic pressures and humanitarian crises.”
Particularly in countries plagued by conflict, school meals often serve as the only reliable source of nutrition for children and a vital incentive for school attendance.
The report acknowledges the immense challenges in delivering school meals in areas of active conflict or siege and highlights the broader economic impact of school meals that are proving to be one of the most cost-effective public investments generating between $7 and $35 in economic returns for every $1 spent.
Globally, government-run school meal programmes support an estimated 7.4 million cooking jobs.
“The return on investment in school feeding goes far beyond the classroom,” Abdeljaber added. “Feeding millions of children creates a ripple effect; it means jobs for cooks and transporters, income for farmers and suppliers, and stronger local economies.”
The report comes ahead of the School Meals Coalition Global Summit in Brazil next week, where leaders will gather to accelerate progress and address funding gaps in low-income countries.
MENA countries are active members of the School Meals Coalition, a global platform of over 100 governments and over 140 partners committed to expanding access to school meals by 2030. Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Yemen and Lebanon are among the countries contributing to this momentum, sharing best practices and scaling up their programmes.
Globally, school meal coverage has reached 466 million children, up nearly 80 million from 2020. Funding has nearly doubled to $84 billion with 99% coming from national budgets, underscoring government’s strong investment in these programmes – and their children’s future.
