UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Eight-time UAE league champions Al Wasl FC will begin their Group A chapter of the AFC Champions League Two™ (ACL Two) against Iran’s Esteghlal FC on 17th September at 8:00 pm at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

The Group Stage of the ACL Two begins on 16th September as the 32 teams for the 2025/26 edition target Continental success.

The 21st season of the competition - previously known as the AFC Cup™ before a revamp in 2024/25 - features eight groups split between East and West Asia and includes two debutant sides tasting continental action for the first time.

In West Asia, A third-place league finish, Saudi's Al Nassr Club will take on Tajikistan's FC Istiklol at 9:15 pm at Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium. Al Hussein - winners of a second straight Jordanian league crown in 2024/25 - welcome Iran’s Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC to the Amman International Stadium at the same time.

Qatar’s Al Ahli SC make a long-awaited return to Continental action at 7 pm at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, with Bahrain’s cup winners Al Khaldiya SC - in their second appearance - serving as the opposition.

Turkmenistan's Arkadag will also make their continental debut against Uzbekistan’s Andijon.

In East Asia (17th and 18th September), the Suita City Football Stadium will stage the Group F opener between Japan’s Gamba Osaka, fourth-placed in the league last season, and Eastern FC of Hong Kong, China, at 7 pm.

Reigning Vietnamese league champions Nam Dinh FC, who won their third title last season, start their second participation at home at the Thien Troung Stadium. They take on Ratchaburi FC, who placed fourth in the Thai league in 2024/25, at 7 pm.

Beijing FC - fourth in the league last year - take to the Workers’ Stadium pitch in Beijing at 8:15 pm to face Cong An Ha Noi FC, who won the Vietnamese cup for the first time in 2024/25 to become the 15th club from their nation to play in this competition – the most of any Member Association.