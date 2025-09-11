SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports went up 3.8 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of September on solid demand for semiconductors and vessels, data showed Thursday.

Outbound shipments reached US$19.2 billion in the September 1-10 period, compared with $18.

5 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

However, the daily average volume of exports decreased 8.7 percent on-year over the cited period, reported Yonhap news Agency.

Imports jumped 11.1 percent on-year to $20.4 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.2 billion.

In August, exports grew 1.3 percent from a year earlier to $58.4 billion on the back of robust global demand for semiconductors.