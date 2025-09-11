Open Menu

Korea's Exports Up 3.8% During First 10 Days Of September

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports went up 3.8 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of September on solid demand for semiconductors and vessels, data showed Thursday.

Outbound shipments reached US$19.2 billion in the September 1-10 period, compared with $18.

5 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

However, the daily average volume of exports decreased 8.7 percent on-year over the cited period, reported Yonhap news Agency.

Imports jumped 11.1 percent on-year to $20.4 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.2 billion.

In August, exports grew 1.3 percent from a year earlier to $58.4 billion on the back of robust global demand for semiconductors.

Related Topics

Exports August September From Billion

Recent Stories

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

59 minutes ago
 Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awa ..

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..

9 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to ..

Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..

9 hours ago
 Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

10 hours ago
PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sind ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

10 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in ..

Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash

10 hours ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bila ..

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

10 hours ago
 AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

10 hours ago
 eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) ..

Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilitie ..

Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East